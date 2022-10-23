A getaway driver for Saddar dental clinic attacker among five arrested

Sindh police have apprehended the man who quickly drove the trigger man of the attack on a Chinese clinic in Karachi’s Saddar area last month.

Police sources said that based on information provided by the clinic attacker in custody, they managed to apprehend the getaway driver.

Based on the information provided by the getaway driver, police managed to apprehend at least four other suspects involved in the attack.

In late September, a lone armed gunman barged into a dental clinic in the busy Saddar area of the city and shot at three Chinese-looking people, killing an admin officer Ronald Raymond and injuring two others, including the clinic’s owner Richard Hu and his wife Phen Tayang.

Owned and operated by a Canadian-Pakistani dual national of Chinese origin.

Last week, the Sindh government had claimed to have arrested a suspect involved in the target killing of a Canadian-Pakistani of Chinese origin in Karachi’s busy downtown market of Saddar in September.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the suspect was allegedly affiliated with a banned outfit.

He further said that the police had recovered the motorbike which the two attackers had allegedly used to flee after the attack.