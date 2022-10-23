Shehbaz, Dr Alvi congratulate Xi Jinping on securing third term

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday congratulated Xi Jinping on securing a historic third term as China’s leader.

In a message posted on social media site Twitter on Sunday, Shehbaz congratulated Xi “on behalf of the entire Pakistani nation.”

“It is a glowing tribute to his sagacious stewardship and unwavering devotioon for serving the people of China,” he wrote.

President Alvi

Similarly, President Dr Arif Alvi also felicitated Xi on Twitter.

“My best wishes for his health and happiness,” he said.

“He (Xi Jinping) is a true friend of Pakistan and champion for All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China.”

Sanjrani message

Meanwhile, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani in a message felicitated Chinese President Xi Jinping on being elected as the Secretary General of the Communist Party of China (CPC) for the third consecutive term.

In his congratulatory message, he said that “Under the prudent leadership of President Xi Jinping, China is making unprecedented progress in every field, Pakistani people and leadership attach great importance to relations with China”.

The Senate chairman further said that Pakistan’s leadership aims to promote joint Pak-China comprehensive strategic partnership and advance the bilateral relations.