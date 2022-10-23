Fans in awe of Iftikhar Ahmed after batting heroics against India

Fans have praised Pakistan middle-order batter, Iftikhar Ahmed, after his heroics against India Sunday.

The right-hander scored 51 off 34 deliveries at the Melbourne Cricket Ground rescuing the Men in Green from 2-15.

He alongside Shan Masood helped Pakistan reach 159-8 in their allotted 20 overs. Shan remained unbeaten on 52 off 42 deliveries.

Here is how fans reacted to Ifthikar’s innings:

Once Iftikhar Ahmad said: "Hitting sixes in Australia isn't difficult for me "

And you all laughed at him. #Chacha#PakVsInd pic.twitter.com/Dt9j5P8XQQ — Muhammad Yunus 🇵🇰 🇵🇸 (@Naveed_YounasPK) October 23, 2022

Iftikhar Ahmad (#chacha) very well played in Pak vs Ind while Rizwan, Haider, Shadab Failed to bat today. #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Y9xbZoKUTS — Ali Raza (@IamAliRaza12) October 23, 2022

4 sixes !

Iftikhar Ahmed will tell you how to six at Melbourne

Well playing, Keep it up#PakvsInd #Chacha #T20WorldCuo #ICCT20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/d7oM5hZip1 — Cricket insect (@000insect) October 23, 2022