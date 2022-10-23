Fans in awe of Iftikhar Ahmed after batting heroics against India
Fans have praised Pakistan middle-order batter, Iftikhar Ahmed, after his heroics against India Sunday.
The right-hander scored 51 off 34 deliveries at the Melbourne Cricket Ground rescuing the Men in Green from 2-15.
He alongside Shan Masood helped Pakistan reach 159-8 in their allotted 20 overs. Shan remained unbeaten on 52 off 42 deliveries.
Here is how fans reacted to Ifthikar’s innings:
