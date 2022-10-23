Only match world cares about: Pakistan square off against India in T20 World Cup

Sunny skies return for the biggest match of the tournament

Arch rivals Pakistan and India square off against each other in Melbourne today. The match has become a must-see for not only fans from either country but also fans of the sport and sporting fans in general. Follow along for our live coverage of the tournament.

Often dubbed to be the match of the tournament - irrespective of how any of the other matches go, even the final, this match will begin in a few hours.

Pakistani and Indian fans from across the world have flown in specifically to watch the match.

Many fans have already reached the stadium and are waiting for the gates to open.

While they wait, many fans have gathered and are singing songs and dancing to the beat of drums while decked out in Pakistani shirts and colors.

‘Bad news India, no rain today’

In the week leading to the match, there was a prediction for heavy rains.

With several matches washed out already, there was apprehension that this all-important match would be washed out too.

But the weather forecast has lowered chances of rain on Sunday morning, and fans are optimistic that there will not be any rain.

One fan said that there was a 100% chance of rain forecasted for Saturday, but it never rained, so they are hopeful it won’t rain today.

After a while, the clouds dissipated to show blue skies and the sun came out to shine over the stadium.

Skipper Rohit Sharma said on Saturday that his India team are relishing the “challenge” of facing arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match of the Twenty20 World Cup.

Pakistan have suffered a huge blow ahead of the highly-anticipated clash against India as top-order batter Fakkhar Zaman ruled out from the game.

There could be some good news for the cricket fans as Pakistan and India clash could go ahead as planned after recent developments in weather.

Batsman Shan Masood has gotten away with “superficial bruising” after being hit on the head during a practice session ahead of the team’s first match at the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

Shaheen Shah Afridi is all set to much-awaited return in international cricket.

