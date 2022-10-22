Imran Khan to reveal second Haqiqi Azadi March date next week

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday said that he would reveal the date of the second “Haqiqi Azadi March” next Thursday or Friday.

He was addressing a press conference alongside PTI Senator Azam Swati - who has claimed facing custodial torture - at his Islamabad residence Bani Gala.

The former prime minister said that people from across the country are enthusiastic to come out against the cabal of crooks as they were frustrated with them.

“They [people] keep inquiring us when we are going to take out the [long] march,” he claimed.

He warned that there would be anarchy if the government tried to stop their ‘peaceful’ march.

We are the specialist of the long march, this time it is going to be different; he added.

Imran said what he was witnessing today had never happened in the history of Pakistan.

He also regretted why the judiciary didn’t take notice of the custodial torture of his party’s chief of staff Dr Shahbaz Gill.

PTI chairman added that Swati would have never faced this if the judiciary had taken notice of Gill’s torture.

He said that the court should summon Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials and inquire who they handed Swati over to.

The ex-PM said that ‘unidentified’ people were free to do what they want and people were frightened even taking their name.

“They are the enemies of the country and isolating it. These actions will never bring them prestige,” he added.

PTI chairman said their sole demand is the early general elections in the country.

He accused the chief election commissioner (CEC) of being hand in glove with the incumbent coalition government while terming him as a disgraced person.

To a question, Imran Khan said that like everybody else, he never shuts the door of dialogue but expressed chances of talks coming to fruition were bleak.

Swati announces to approach SC

Senator Azam Swati - who was detained by law enforcement agencies over his controversial tweet and alleged facing custodial torture - also addressed the press conference.

He said that being a lawyer and senator, he would urge judiciary to take suo-moto notice of his custodial torture.

The senator said he would knock the door of every national and international body for getting justice as arresting somebody without even commitment of a crime was unlawful.

Swati said that today it was him, but the day is not far when a judge could be a victim.