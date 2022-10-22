Pakistan’s exit from FATF grey list was a collective effort: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan’s exit from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list was a collective effort, said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He was addressing a conference on Saturday.

I would like to congratulate all the individuals involved including Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar and all the officers of foreign office.

I would also like to thank Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the organizations under him playing their role, said PM Shehbaz.

After nearly four years, Pakistan on Friday was upgraded out of the grey list of the FATF.

In a statement issued by the FATF on Friday, it noted the “significant progress” in improving its anti-money laundering (AML) and combating financing of terrorism (CFT) regime.

“Pakistan has strengthened the effectiveness of its AML/CFT regime and addressed technical deficiencies that the FATF identified in June 2018 and June 2021, the latter of which was completed in advance of the deadlines, encompassing 34 action items in total,” the global anti-money laundering and terror financing watchdog said.

PM said that PTI chairman Imran Khan who used foul language and leveled false allegations against his political opponents, now stood as the certified embodiment of falsehood, dishonesty and deceitfulness.

He said said that the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan over Tosha Khana was not a matter of rejoice, but a matter of retrospection as the person who was continuously indulged in mud-slinging had been proved as a certified thief, liar and dishonest.

Imran Niazi had been found guilty of corrupt practices by the ECP, he said, adding that the person was brought to power with the worst kind of rigging.

The prime minister said that Imran Niazi had illegally sold out the precious gifts given by the friendly countries, which brought bad name to the country.

He said with the ECP’s decision, his stance had once again vindicated that the false allegations and political witch-hunting against them, during Imran Niazi’s tenure, was a result of NAB-Niazi connivance.