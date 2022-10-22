President assents to Dyslexia Special Measures, Islamabad Domestic Workers bills

President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the Dyslexia Special Measures and Islamabad Capital Territory Domestic Workers bills.

The president approved both bills under Article 75 of the Constitution of Pakistan, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release on Saturday.

Dyslexia Special Measures Act

The Dyslexia Special Measures Act envisions steps to facilitate the education of dyslexic children.

It bars educational institutes from punishing students with dyslexia and related disorders as well as instructs them to appoint special teachers to help such students.

Furthermore, the government will develop a framework to identify children with the disorder to enable them to receive the necessary help with learning.

Dyslexia, also referred to as a reading disability, is a common learning difficulty that mainly causes problems with reading, writing and spelling. According to health experts, dyslexia is a result of individual differences in areas of the brain that process language.

Islamabad Domestic Workers Act

The Islamabad Capital Territory Domestic Workers Act aims to protect the rights of household workers.

Only individuals over 18 years of age will be allowed to work as domestic help in Islamabad under the new law.

It also bars employers from discriminating against workers on the basis of religion, ethnicity, race, and origins and enables them to demand an excess wage for longer shifts.

The act binds employers to provide dignified and safe working conditions to their domestic help.

Domestic workers are now allowed maternity leave of up to six weeks with benefits.

Article 6 of the act enshrines that domestic workers are entitled to one holiday per week and eight days of annual sick leave which may be carried forward to the cap of 16 days.

Furthermore, six days of paid festival holidays will also be granted to the worker in a year.

The act is expected to improve working conditions for domestic workers in the capital where several cases of abuse shocked the country.

In 2017, images of young Tayyaba tortured beyond imagination stunned the nation.

Former additional sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife, Mahin Zafar, were sentenced to one year in prison for physically hurting the child maid.