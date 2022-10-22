Eva B becomes first Baloch artist to feature at Times Square

Pakistan’s first veiled woman rapper, Eva B, is the latest face to appear on the digital billboard in Times Square, New York as EQUAL Pakistan October ambassador.

As per Spotify’s press, Eva B has almost 400,000 listeners on the largest music streaming app.

Her famous song, Kana Yaari has more than 10 million streams on the audio streaming platform.

Spotify Pakistan shared the news on their Instagram handle captioning it, “@IamEvaaB is kind of magical, as the first Baloch artist to be featured at Times Square.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

The rapper started her music career in 2014, and now has collaborated with renowned names of the Pakistani music industry such as Ali Gul Pir, and Anas Baloch.

One of her popular songs, Rozi was even featured in the Disney+ superhero series Ms. Marvel.

Sharing her excitement on being featured as EQUAL Pakistan ambassador, Eva said, “I feel super excited, and I’m happy to be a part of Spotify’s EQUAL program. I feel very proud. Initiatives like these aren’t just important, but they are really required. They are the need of the hour.”