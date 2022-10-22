1 out of 9 children in flood-hit Sindh, Balochistan acutely malnourished: UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has warned that more than 1 in 9 children less than five years of age admitted to health facilities are suffering from severe acute malnutrition in the flood-ravaged areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

The organization said the estimates based on the pre-existing malnutrition prevalence indicate that close to 1.6 million children may be suffering from malnutrition in areas destroyed by floods.

They are in need of urgent attention, the spokesperson added.

UNICEF said it is responding to the crisis by sending ready-to-use therapeutic food.

The World Food Programme (WFP) in collaboration with the Pakistani government and other partners, UNICEF established 271 outpatient therapeutic treatment centers for the prevention, detection, and treatment of cases of acute malnutrition and other forms of undernourishment.

“We are also working to expand nutrition services through 73 mobile health teams in the flood-affected districts of the country,” the spokesperson highlighted further.

“This is in addition to protection, health, water, sanitation, and hygiene services.”

Meanwhile, the agency said it has revised its appeal for funds to US$175.3 million.