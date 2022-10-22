New host to replace Salman Khan for Big Boss season 16

The famous Indian filmmaker Karan Johar has stepped in as the temporary host of the reality TV show Bigg Boss 16, as Salman Khan has been diagnosed with dengue.

The superstar will be staying away from all his professional commitments for the next couple of weeks because the doctors have advised Khan to take complete bed rest.

Johar confirmed the reports by sharing his look for the upcoming ‘Weekend ka Vaar’ episode of the show on his Instagram account.

The channel that broadcast’s the reality TV show also shared a video clip from the upcoming episode featuring the Kapoor & Sons director on its Instagram handle.

It’s been reported that the Wanted actor himself has persuaded Karan Johar to host the reality TV show.

The Dear Zindagi director will host a couple of episodes of season 16 till Khan fully recovers.

The filmmaker has previously hosted the highly popular Bigg Boss OTT as well.

On the work front, Khan was busy shooting for his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which is scheduled to release on Eid 2023.

Directed by Farhad Samji the movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Ventakesh Daggubaru, Shehnaaz Gill, and Palak Tiwari.

Apart from that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s starer movie Tiger 3 will also be out on Diwali 2023.