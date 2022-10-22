Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 2pm - SAMAATV - 22nd October 2022 Samaa News Headlines 2pm - SAMAATV - 22nd October 2022 Oct 22, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 2pm - SAMAATV - 22nd October 2022 Recommended Imran Khan challenges ECP disqualification verdict, IHC to hear it Monday Far-right Meloni sworn in as Italy’s first woman PM Iran warns West over ‘provocative’ Ukraine drone claims Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Pakistan suffer Fakhar Zaman blow ahead of India clash Mia Khalifa sets internet on fire with new photo from Paris Shan Masood injured during Pakistan’s practice session