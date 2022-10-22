Imran Khan challenges ECP disqualification verdict, IHC to hear it Monday

The Islamabad High Court has fixed former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s petition challenging the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to disqualify him from holding public offices.

The court will hear the case on Monday, although, the PTI chief had requested the hearing today.

In his application, submitted through Barrister Ali Zafar in the IHC, Imran Khan said that the commission does not have the right to give a verdict on corrupt practices.

He requested the court to suspend the ECP’s until the case has not been decided upon by the court.

Earlier in the day, the registrar’s office of the IHC had raised objections over the application. It said that Imran Khan did not do the biometric verification. The application was also missing the attested copy of the ECP verdict.

Later on, the application was again submitted, and was eventually admitted. The court has fixes it for the hearing on Monday.

Imran Khan disqualified

The ECP disqualified on Friday PTI chief Imran Khan in Toshakhana reference.

The PTI chief has been disqualified from holding public office.

Former prime minister Imran Khan, who recently won by-elections from six National Assembly seats on last Sunday, will no longer be able to retain any of his seats including NA-95 Mianwali that he currently retains.

“The respondent has intentionally and deliberately violated the provisions contained Section 137,167 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017, who has made false Statement and incorrect declaration before the Commission in the statement of assets and liabilities filed by him for the year 2020-21. Hence, attracts disqualification under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution read with section 137 and 173 of the Elections Act,2017,” –– the verdict reads.

The commission said that Imran Khan has been found guilty of corrupt practices.

He has been disqualified under 163-P. This, however, is not a lifetime disqualification.