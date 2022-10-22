Foreign investment, remittances likely to increase following Pakistan’s FATF grey list exit

Pakistan is likely to get numerous economic benefits, including the increase in foreign investment and remittances following its removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)’s grey list.

The decision is expected to bring improvement to the reputation of Pakistan at the global level and will lessen the risks associated with potential economic sanctions.

The economy is predicted to have a positive impact from Pakistan’s removal from the list, which will lead to an increase in foreign direct investment, ease in international trade, and a rise in remittances with the opening of new ways of import and export.

Among other things, Pakistan would also be able to easily issue bonds on the global market and readily get loans from other nations and international financial institutions.

In addition, Pakistan has successfully managed the risks of money laundering and financing terrorism, satisfying another crucial requirement of the International Monetary Fund loan program.

Therefore, International banks and investors will not have to face concerns or risks regarding investment or business in Pakistan which will help continue financial relations with international financial institutions without fear.

If the decision had been made differently, Pakistan would have had trouble getting into the global financial system with a possible blacklist from financial sanctions in Pakistan.