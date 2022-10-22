AJK government to celebrate 75th founding day on October 24

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government is all set to celebrate its 75th founding day on Monday, October 24.

The government has planned to consolidate its pledge to ensure the liberation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for the prosperity and well-being of the Himalayan region marred by Indian atrocities.

The authorities condemned the sinister act of August 5, which scrapped the special status of IIOJK as a disputed region.

India abrogated articles 370 and 35-A of its constitution to make way for coerced inclusion of Kashmir into its territory – a shameless disregard of United Nations Resolutions on the disputed region.

AJK was liberated by its residents from the clutches of brutal Dogra rule in 1947.

District National Events Organizing Committee and Deputy Commissioner Amjad Iqbal told the media that special ceremonies will be conducted in all of the 10 districts of AJK to commemorate the sacrifices of the forefathers to clutch freedom from the occupying forces 75 years ago.

Notable speakers will inculcate awareness among the youth and people about the exceptional significance of the day and Fatiha Khawani will be held for the martyrs of the liberation movement.

Prayers will also be held for the progress and prosperity of the AJK state and the freedom of IIOJK from vicious Indian rule.

Pakistan and AJK national flags hoisting ceremonies will be convened at the Municipal Corporation Mirpur lawn at 9 am.