Lahore woman sues vet for Rs900,000 over cat’s death

A Lahore woman has sued a veterinarian for the death of her cat, alleging negligence.

The owner, who has been identified as Fariha, claimed that her cat died of excess bleeding after the vet took four of its teeth.

She is now seeking Rs900,000 in damages.

When Fariha came for the hearing on Saturday, she even brought the kittens of her dead cat to seek justice.

In a similar case in 2019, a person approached a Karachi court after their cat was killed in a road accident.

The court ordered to register of a case against the woman responsible for the cat’s death.