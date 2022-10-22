Pakistan, India clash to go ahead with minimum rain interference

There could be some good news for the cricket fans as Pakistan and India clash could go ahead as planned after recent developments in weather.

The highly-anticipated match is set to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) with rain expected to spoil the show.

However, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, the chances of rain during the Pakistan-India clash have reduced significantly.

The weather will still be cloudy, but the chances of rain have reduced by big numbers. As things stand, it is reported that there will still be a 65 percent chance of rain, which was earlier at 90 percent.

It was also confirmed that the Saturday’s fixtures of the Super 12 stage could also go ahead with minimum rain interference.

Australia and New Zealand are set to lock horns at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) , while England and Afghanistan clash in Perth.