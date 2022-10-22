‘Bollywood must not forget its roots’: Sanjay Dutt wants to work more in South Indian movies

Renown Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt spoke about plans to work more in South Indian films at the Hindi title teaser launch of his upcoming South Indian movie KD – The Devil.

Recently, Dutt, who played ‘Adheera’ in the blockbuster movie, KGF: Chapter 2, talked about the franchise and South cinema. He also shared his views on what Hindi cinema should learn from Tollywood.

The Vaastav actor said, “I worked in KGF, and now I am working with director Prem – Kiran Kumar – in KD – The Devil. I am really looking forward to it and I wish the team all the best. I also feel that I am going to work more in South Indian films.”

He further added, “I know one thing that I have done KGF, I see so much passion, love, energy, and heroism in the films made in the South.”

“I think we need to learn that back in Mumbai. Bollywood must not forget its roots,” the actor advised the Hindi filmmakers.

Dutt alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor was last seen in Shamshera, which turned out to be a box office bomb.

The Khal Nayak will next be pairing up with his KGF: Chapter 2 co-star Raveena Tondon in romentic-comedy Ghubchadi.