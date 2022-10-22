Banking court to announce verdict on PTI leader Hamid Zaman’s bail plea today

A banking offence court will announce the verdict on the bail plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hamid Zaman in the prohibited foreign funding case at 1pm today (Saturday).

The court reserved its decision after hearing the detailed arguments of both parties.

Judge Aslam Gondal of the Banking Offences Court will pronounce the verdict on the bail plea of the PTI stalwart currently on judicial remand.

Case Background

In August, a three-member bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared that the PTI received funding from prohibited sources including foreign nationals and companies in sheer violation of the Constitution and laws.

The electoral body named at least 35 non-Pakistani nationals — many of Indian origin — and over 350 companies that provided funds to the political party by 2014.

Following the verdict by the ECP, the FIA launched a probe into the prohibited funding case and formed five inquiry teams.

The teams were tasked to carry out investigations in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Islamabad, and Quetta, SAMAA TV’s Zahid Gishkori reported.

FIA officials say the investigators will seek records from the State Bank of Pakistan, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), and other financial institutions.

The teams will be supervised by the main team at the FIA headquarters.