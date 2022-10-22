Pakistan earned $426m by exporting IT products in July, August

Pakistan has gained $426.07 million by supplying various Information Technology (IT) services in different countries during the initial two months of the fiscal year 2022-23.

According to the report of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), there has been a growth rate of 1.45% as compared to US$419.980 million earned from the services provided in the fiscal year 2021-22.

There has been an increase in the export of the IT services from US $312.620 million last fiscal year to US$344.190 million this year during July-August (2022-23).

The exports of software consultancy services also saw a rise of 7.2% from US $113.566 million to US $121.740 million whereas the exports of hardware consultancy services declined by 36.31% from US$ 0.51million to US$ 0.328million.

The exports of repair and maintenance services dipped to US$ 0.187 million from US$ 0.192 million while the export and import of computer software-related services surged by 31.24% from US$ 73.552 million to US$ 96.529 million.

Furthermore, the exports of other computer services witnessed an increase of 0.49% going up from US$ 124.795 million to US$ 125.406 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review declined by 32.67% by going down from US$ 1.010 million to US$ 0.680 million.

In addition, the exports of news agency services are down by 39.50% and the exports of other information services also decreased by 12.25%, from US$ 0.253 million to US$ 0.222 million.

As per the data, the export of telecommunication services also witnessed a decrease of 23.65% as these went down from US$ 106.350 million to US$ 81.200 million during the months under review.

According to the PBS data, among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 28.49% during the period as its exports increased from US$ 27.058 million to US$ 34.766 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services decreased by 41.44%, from US$ 79.292 million to US$ 46.434 million during the period under review.