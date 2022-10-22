Anti-polio campaign across Sindh starting from October 24

The Sindh Health Department is kicking off another anti-polio campaign across the province from October 24 with a special focus on flood-affected areas.

During the campaign, which will continue till October 30, as many as 6.5 million children across Sindh will be vaccinated against the polio virus.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho directed the authorities to ensure the polio campaign in flood-affected areas.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by the Sindh health minister on Friday.

So far, 20 confirmed cases of polio have been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in 2022.

The meeting was informed that 11 genetic clusters of polio virus were found in the environmental samples collected in 2020. The same genetic cluster was found in cases from KP.

In the meeting, it was told that the traces of polio virus were found in the environmental samples collected in August this year from Karachi’s Malir District. Following this, an emergency campaign was conducted in the district and due to timely measures, the result of the environmental samples taken in September came negative.

Dr Pechuho said that the biggest challenge at the moment is to ensure an anti-polio campaign in the flood-affected areas.

She ordered the authorities to arrange for boats so vaccinators could reach the areas which are still inundated.

A separate micro-plan should be developed to vaccinate the children in the flood-affected areas, she added.

Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput said that in winter, more people come to Karachi from the northern regions of the country. In the last two years, no case of polio virus has been reported in Sindh and all deputy commissioners should monitor the polio campaign in their respective districts.