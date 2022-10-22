Pakistan suffer Fakhar Zaman blow ahead of India clash

Pakistan have suffered a huge blow ahead of the highly-anticipated clash against India as top-order batter Fakkhar Zaman ruled out from the game.

The arch-rivals are set to clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday with rain expected to spoil the show.

The left-hander, who suffered a knee injury during the Asia Cup final, hasn’t fully recovered, sources said. Though, he joined the team in Brisbane and participated in the practice sessions, but he hasn’t been cleared to return to action.

The team physio has advised him to rest for the game, they added.

Moreover, Shan Masood, who suffered a blow on his head during the practice session, is now feeling betting and set to take part in the game.

Pakistan’s likely XI: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hairs Rauf and Naseem Shah.

Squad Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman