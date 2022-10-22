Fearing reprisal, ECP demands foolproof security

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) requested the ministry of interior for fool-proof security after it disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran khan in Toshakhana case.

In a letter sent to the ministry, the commission asked the authorities concerned to provide security to its central, provincial and district offices. It also requested for the security of ECP staff.

Following the request, the ministry issued instructions to the provincial authorities to increase the security of the ECP offices and its staff in light of the heated political condition.

Earlier, the ECP disqualified on Friday Imran Khan in the Toshakhan reference under under Article 63-1P of the constitution.

ECP had reserved its decision on Toshakhana reference against Imran Khan on September 19.

A five-member bench disqualified Imran Khan.

According to the verdict Imran Khan is no longer a member of the National Assembly (NA), his seat in the NA has been declared vacant.