ECP dispels ‘propaganda’ through fake social media accounts of commission’s officers

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday dispelled what it termed was ‘propaganda’ being spread through fake social media accounts of its office bearers.

In a statement, a spokesperson of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja has no social media account.

It added that a fake social media account was spreading propaganda.

He said people must not believe information posted by the fake social media accounts.

The fake accounts resurfaced on Friday after the ECP issued its verdict in the Toshakhana reference and disqualified PTI Chief Imran Khan from holding public office.

Former prime minister Imran Khan, who recently won by-elections from six National Assembly seats on Sunday, will no longer be able to retain any of his seats including NA-95 Mianwali which he currently represents in the National Assembly.

The commission said that Imran Khan has been found guilty of corrupt practices.

Following the verdict, the ECP and PML-N led government face harsh backlash throughout the day.

When the PTI activists took out the street and staged protest around the country, on the other hand, a fake social media account has also been created by known people and started spreading false news to malign chief election commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.