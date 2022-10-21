EXCLUSIVE: Full Toshakhana Reference verdict

The 36 page verdict was exclusively obtained by SAMAA TV and is reproduced below

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday issued a landmark verdict against former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, stating that the man who had for so long accused others of stealing had been found with his hand in the cookie jar.

The top poll body adjudicated on a reference sent to it by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on a petition moved by six lawmakers including NA-89 MNA Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha (PML-N), NA-206 MNA Agha Hassan Baloch (BNP), NA-263 MNA Salahuddin Ayubi (MMAP), NA-103 MNA Ali Gohar Khan (PML-N), NA-236 MNA Syed Rafiullah Agha (PPP) and NA-137 MNA Saad Waseem Shaikh (PML-N).

Based on revelations contained in the Cabinet Division documents on state gifts received by by Imran Khan as prime minister and which he had opted to retain, they had claimed that the former premier had concealed these gifts in his official declarations to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

A five-member tribunal of the ECP heard the reference and announced its verdict on Friday.

Read the full verdict below: