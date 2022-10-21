Two security personnel embrace martyrdom in Balochistan IED explosion

At least two security personnel embraced martyrdom and three others were injured in Kalat district of Balochistan on Friday after an improvise explosive device (IED) planted by the roadside exploded when they passed by.

Local officials said that the incident occurred in Johan area of Kalat district. They added that the bomb targeted the security forces.

The dead and injured were rushed to a local hospital for treatment and medico-legal formalities.

Following the incident, law enforcement and security forces in the area have beefed up security around sensitive installations and enhanced checking at the entry and exit points of the Kalat district.

Meer Ziaullah Langav, advisor to Balochistan chief minister, while condemning the incident, directed deputy commissioner Kalat to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident and submit a report.

He said that cowardly attack cannot not weaken the resolve of the security forces.