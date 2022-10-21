WATCH: Imran Khan accuses ECP of joining ‘conspiracy’ against him

Hours after the ECP de-seated him and declared him as disqualified in the Toshakhana reference, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan termed the verdict as partisan and a conspiracy against him while announcing plans to challenge it in court.

In a video message issued on Friday evening, he alleged that a mafia was trying to eliminate Pakistan’s big political party as he hinted that an alleged ‘minus-one’ formula was afoot against him.

He accused the Election Commission of Pakistan, which heard and decided on a reference filed against him by six lawmakers in the national assembly, as becoming part of the conspiracy against him and becoming a part of the mafia allegedly ruining Pakistan.

The election commission has always ruled against me, as the chief election commissioner is playing into the hands of others.

He added that when the verdict is challenged in the high court, it will be proved that he did nothing illegal.

Imran further claimed that he knew in advance that he would be disqualified and that he had already told key party leaders about what to expect in Friday’s decision.

“I already told my members that they would disqualify me in the morning,” he said.

Accusing deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former President Asif Ali Zardari of raiding the toshakhana and retaining gifts without paying for them, Imran said that instead he was being treated as if he was a criminal.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was a thief with his children spirited their stolen wealth abroad and hid it in large mansions. By comparison, Imran said that he bought one flat 34 years ago which he then sold and brought the money back to Pakistan.

“I am thankful to those, who took to the streets and staged a protest against the ECP,” he said while referring to the street protests taking place in major cities around the country.

Without giving a date or time, Imran once again implored his supporters to gear up for his party’s ‘true independence march’.

“I will issue a call for the march soon,” he reiterated.