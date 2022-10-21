Watch Live
Rupee halts US dollar’s week of gains

Finishes stronger, gains nine paisas
Samaa Web Desk Oct 21, 2022
The Pakistani rupee finally rebounded against the US dollar on Friday, stopping its week of gains, as it clawed back nine paisas in value against the greenback.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday, the rupee appreciated by 0.05%.

It gained a modest nine paisas to improve from Rs220.95, the value it closed at on Thursday, to close out the trading week at Rs220.84.

During the week, the rupee cumulatively lost around Rs2.52 in value and gained around Rs0.09.

