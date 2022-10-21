Four militants killed in North Waziristan clash

At least four militants were killed during an exchange of fire with security forces in North Waziristan on Friday.

In a statement released by the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces and militants traded volleys of gunfire in the Spinwarm area of North Waziristan.

The statement suggested that a patrol of security forces spotted a group of armed men. When they neared the men, they opened fire. In countering the attack, four militants were killed.

ISPR said that inspecting the dead after the incident, security forces recovered guns, ammunition and explosives from their possession.

The militants were reportedly involved in mounting attacks on law enforcement agencies in North Waziristan.