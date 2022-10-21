Justice done in Toshakhana reference, says PM Shehbaz

Hours after the Election Commission of Pakistan announced the verdict in the Toshakhana reference, Prime Minister Shehbaz said that justice has been done.

In a message posted from his official account on social media site Twitter on Friday, Shehbaz said that today, the nation has witnessed how the Prime Minister’s office was used for enhancing personal wealth through corrupt practices.

Shehbaz said a so-called honest and righteous man has been badly exposed as a liar.

Instead of fighting it, he said that Imran Khan should surrender before the law.

Firing bullets, and opting for hooliganism using armed gangs, Shehbaz reminded Imran that nobody was above the law.

Arrest Imran, bring back looted wealth

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that the government must now arrest Imran and bring back the looted wealth of the nation.

“He is a certified thief and liar,” she commented.

She said both Imran and his wife had looted the country with both hands.

Federal Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb said that foreign funded ‘fitna’ has now finally been entrapped under the rule of law. Now the country will flourish.

Ahsan Iqbal said claimed that more corruption cases of Imran Khan would be unearthed.

Foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto said that Imran Khan was caught red-handed with evidence.

He said that election commission of Pakistan has found Imran Khan guilty of corrupt practices.

He now stands disqualified. Furthermore, he who would spread lies about alleged corruption of his political opponents has been caught red-handed.