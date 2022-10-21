PTI MNA booked for terrorism after guard opened fire outside ECP offices

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Friday detained and then booked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member national assembly (MNA) Saleh Muhammad Khan along with his two bodyguards for terrorism for firing into the air outside the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

In the FIR filed by the state at the Secretariat Police Station, sections of the anti-terrorism act were included against PTI leader and his two bodyguards, Tasaduq Ali Shah and Shahzaib.

The police also include provisions of attempted murder and resisting the police in the FIR over the reluctance of one of the guards to surrender their weapon.

Police said that the bodyguards were police officers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who used their service issue weapons.

Police and other officials drag away a uniformed officer of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police after he fired his automatic service-issued weapon at the ECP office in Islamabad. PHOTO: ONLINE

ECP seeks security

Meanwhile, the ECP has asked the federal government to provide it with security to avoid any untoward incident as it anticipated possible reaction of PTI activists against members of the ECP.

The ECP wrote to the federal interior ministry, asking the government to ensure stringent security to the commission’s provincial, district and central offices.

Responding to the letter, the interior ministry directed all provincial governments to beef up security of members of the election commission.