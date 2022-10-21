Rule of law, establish writ of state critical to peace & security: COAS

Pakistan is facing many challenges today, all of which can be solved if there is the rule of law and the writ of the state are established.

This was stated by the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday as he delivered a talk a the National Defence University (NDU). He was addressing participants of the 24th National Security Workshop.

In a statement on the visit released by the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief spoke of the various challenges posed to Pakistan’s national security and the response measures adopted by the security forces.

The COAS also laid out his plan for the progress of Pakistan, stating that national cohesion and unified response to guard and promote Pakistan’s national interests were imperative for progress.

“Pakistan has faced many challenges but came out stronger every time,” he said.

“Our fight against terrorism is one such example which only succeeded due to whole of the nation approach,” the army chief reiterated.

“Peace and stability can only be achieved if the rule of law and state’s writ is established,” he emphasized.

During his visit to the university, he was given a brief tour of all the facilities.