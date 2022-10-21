Imran Khan’s disqualification causes index 252.91 point hiccup

The Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday shed over 250 points in a blink of an eye following the decision by a tribunal of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to disqualify Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

As the index resumed after the extended midday break at around 2:28 pm, the index plunged 252.91 points.

The index started the session at 42,046.55 points and immediately fell to 41,793.64 points, down over 250 points.

But the hiccup lasted a short while as it rebounded to 40,050 by 2:42pm.

The index oscillated with peaks and troughs until the close of the day when it climbed another 162.54 points to close the day at 42,213.48, up by 76.44 points.