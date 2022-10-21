Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Money » Finance

Imran Khan’s disqualification causes index 252.91 point hiccup

Index opened the second session with a dip to 41,793.64 but then later recovered to close in green
Samaa Web Desk Oct 21, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

The Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday shed over 250 points in a blink of an eye following the decision by a tribunal of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to disqualify Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

As the index resumed after the extended midday break at around 2:28 pm, the index plunged 252.91 points.

The index started the session at 42,046.55 points and immediately fell to 41,793.64 points, down over 250 points.

But the hiccup lasted a short while as it rebounded to 40,050 by 2:42pm.

The index oscillated with peaks and troughs until the close of the day when it climbed another 162.54 points to close the day at 42,213.48, up by 76.44 points.

Imran Khan

Toshakhana reference

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div