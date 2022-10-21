Imran Khan has a right to defend himself in court, says Rana Sanaullah

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Imran has a right to defend himself and can go to court, while the government also reserves the same right.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said that Imran is not allowed to disturb the lives of the common people.

“They can protest on the side of streets,” he said.

He further said that government cannot permit the PTI to stage violent protests. While appreciating members of the election commission, the federal interior minister said that the verdict by the ECP proved he is a certified thief.

“He accepted gifts from highly respected people, later sold it in market,” he said, adding that “Imran Khan only submit 20% of total prices of these precious gift and earned Rs180 million.”

“He made nation ashamed in the Tosha Khana scam,” he said.

He said that he always shouted all his opponents are thieves, he became himself certified thieves.

“We are now going to apprehend Farah Gogi and Pinki Peerni.

He further pointed out that they invested billions of rupees Ehsaas program money to PTI social media team and election commission campaign.