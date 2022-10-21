Ronaldo refused to come on as sub, says Man Utd boss Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag confirmed on Friday that Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute during this week’s win against Tottenham, saying there had to be “consequences” for his behaviour.

Post-match talk following the impressive 2-0 victory over Spurs at Old Trafford on Wednesday has been dominated by the early exit of the 37-year-old Portuguese superstar.

Ronaldo headed down the tunnel before the final whistle and made a hasty departure from Old Trafford.

United announced on Thursday that the forward had been dropped from the squad for Saturday’s clash with Chelsea following his tantrum.

Asked at his pre-match press conference whether Ronaldo had refused to come on a substitute against Spurs, Ten Hag said: “Yes.”

Ten Hag said: “What (happened in) the talk is between Cristiano and me. The (club) statement is also clear, I think.”

But the Dutch manager, in his first season at Old Trafford, said Ronaldo “remains an important part of the squad.”

The forward was also among those that left Old Trafford early in July’s pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano, leading Ten Hag to underline the importance of players staying to support their team-mates.

Asked how he deals with the situation, the Dutchman said on Friday: “How we did. I am the manager. I am responsible for the top sport culture here and I have to set standards and values and I have to control them.