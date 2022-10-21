PTI Senator Azam Swati granted bail

An Islamabad court on Friday approved the post-arrest bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati who was arrested for tweeting against the army chief and state institutions.

Special Judge Central Raja Asif announced the verdict that the court had reserved on Thursday.

The bail has been approved against the surety bond worth Rs1 million. The senator has also been ordered to surrender his passport.

During Thursday’s hearing, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor raised an objection to the jurisdiction of the court in the case.

He said the case must be moved to a sessions court from the special court.

The prosecutor said that the PTI senator leveled baseless allegations against the army chief on the acquittal of some suspects, adding that the army chief was not linked with the case in any way.

He said that Swati levelled allegations against the army chief and state institutions on a public platform.

Swati’s counsel, Babar Awan argued that Swati made the statements per his Constitutional right of freedom of expression.

He asked if Swati’s statement had incited any mutiny in the armed forces.