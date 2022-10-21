Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 4pm | Samaa News | 21st October 2022 Samaa News Headlines 4pm | Samaa News | 21st October 2022 Oct 21, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 4pm | Samaa News | 21st October 2022 Recommended Imran Khan disqualified Pakistan, Turkiye to launch film, drama joint ventures ADB approves additional $1.5b support for Pakistan Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Mia Khalifa sets internet on fire with new photo from Paris Shan Masood injured during Pakistan’s practice session T20 World Cup: Pakistan’s likely XI for India clash