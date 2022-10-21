PTI to challenge disqualification of Imran Khan

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has decided to challenge the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to disqualify former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan.

On Friday, the ECP had disqualified the former prime minister from holding public office after it found him guilty of corrupt practices.

Talking to media outside the ECP office in Islamabad, former information minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that they never expected anything good from the commission.

It is not hearing cases against Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari, he said adding that Imran Khan is their only target.

He called the verdict an attack on Pakistan’s integrity.

Chaudhry said that the PTI rejects the verdict.