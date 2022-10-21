Two including KP police constable arrested for firing outside ECP

The Islamabad Police arrested on Friday two men including a police constable for opening fire at the law enforcers outside the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Talking to the media, DIG Operations Islamabad Police Sohail Zafar Chattha said that one of the suspects is a constable in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and was deputed as a gunman with PTI MNA from Mansehra Saleh Muhammad.

“He tried to open fire at Islamabad police officers,” the DIG said.

Chattha said that the officers present at the scene snatched the rifle from him and shifted him to the police station,

“He had a government-issued Kalashnikov,” the DIG.

He said that the police will investigate how the suspect was able to bring the weapon there and why he committed the act.

We are trying to identify the second accused, Chattha added.