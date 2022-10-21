Islamabad Police puts federal capital on high alert

The Islamabad Police have issued a high alert for the federal capital fearing possible law and order situation in the city following the Election Commission of Pakistan’s verdict in the Toshakhana reference.

The ECP had disqualified PTI chief Imran Khan from holding public office in Toshakhana reference.

The federal police have asked all the Station House Officers or SHOs to immediately inform if they receive information about party workers gathering in their areas.

The police have also established checkposts at all 13 entry points in Islamabad.

Peaceful protest is a right of every citizen but no one will be allowed to damage properties in the name of protest, the police said.

The law will take its course if anyone tries to block the roads, the DIG Operations Islamabad said.

PTI workers block Faizabad

The PTI workers, on the other hand, have blocked the road at Faizabad – the juncture of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

They are protesting against the disqualification of their party chief Imran Khan.

The road leading from Islamabad to Rawalpindi has been blocked at Faizabad.

PTI MNA from Rawalpindi Rashid Shafiq – who is the nephew of former Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid – is leading the protest. Punjab Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum and MPA Umar Tanveer Butt are also present.