Imran Khan disqualification: What is article 63-1P of the constitution?

ECP disqualified PTI chief under article 63-1P of the constitution.
Samaa Web Desk Oct 21, 2022
<p>Former prime minister Imran Khan. Photo AFP/file</p>

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified on Friday former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan from holding public office in Toshakhana reference.

The commission disqualified the PTI chief under article 63-1P of the constitution.

What does article 63-1P says

Article 63 of the constitution deals with disqualifications for membership of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament):

Sub-clause 1P of the article says: A person is “for the time being disqualified from being elected or chosen as a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) or of a Provincial Assembly under any law for the time being in force.”

The law implies that the disqualification is not of permanent in nature.

