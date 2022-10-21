WATCH: The Crown season 5 trailer out

The online streaming giant Netflix dropped the trailer of the long-awaited fifth season of The Crown. The series will be released on November 9, this year.

In this season the British royal family will be facing what may be the biggest challenge yet as the public openly questions their relevance in 90s’ Britain.

This season showcases the political events such as the collapse of Soviet Union and how the world shapes around Queen Elizabeth II as she approaches the 40th anniversary of her reign.

It also takes a look at the royal family’s most disturbing year as the family battles through several events including the devastating fire of Windsor Castle.

Apart from that, it will cover Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ separation.

The cast for the upcoming season includes Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, replacing Olivia Colman while Jonathan Pryce will play her husband, Prince Philip. Dominic West will portray Prince Charles (now King Charles III), Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana, Humayun Saeed as Dr. Hasnat Khan, Lesley Manville will play the Queen’s sister Princess Margaret, and Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major.

Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and private events that influenced her reign.

Check out the trailer of The Crown Season 5 here: