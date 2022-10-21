Govt to move no-confidence motion against Senate deputy chairman

The government has decided to move no-confidence motion against Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi.

A resolution in this regarding is likely to be submitted in Senate Secretariat any time.

According to the sources, the government has the support of over senators in the upper house of parliament.

They claimed that the government alliance has a clear majority in the senate as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf enjoys the support of only 33 lawmakers in the house.

The allied parties will decide about the new deputy speaker once the no-trust move is successful.

The Awami National Party and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam have become active to secure the deputy speaker seat.

Mirza Muhammad became the deputy chairman senate in March. He was nominated by the the then prime minister Imran Khan.

He is the first person from the erstwhile Fata to be elected as the deputy chairman senate.

Afridi, who belongs to Bara in the Khyber district, secured 54 votes to defeat JUI-F’s Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, , the joint candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).