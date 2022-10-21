The Kardashians: Kim has ‘creepy’ plans for Kris Jenner’s bones

Kris Jenner reveals on the family’s reality TV show, The Kardashians that Kim Kardashian had an unusual request to make jewelry out of her mom’s bones.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner who is recovering from hip replacement surgery told Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner that Kim had an unusual and creepy request to keep her bones for her next project.

Kris said, “Kim asked the doctor to save my bones, so she could make jewelry out of them. It’s creepy.”

While Kylie found the request weird, Khloé shared another plan that the momager had previously outlined for her ashes.

She said, “Remember when you wanted your ashes, to be cremated and made into necklaces for us?”

Kris replied, “That’s a great idea”, though Khloé insisted that is ‘weird’ too.

In the episode, the Kardashians all agreed that they speak quite openly about these kinds of subjects and about what to do if someone falls into a coma or dies.