Lahore court issues bailable arrests warrant of Captain Safdar

A local court of Lahore on Friday rejected Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (Retd) Muhammad Safdar’s request to exempt him from appearing in person and issued a bailable arrest warrant.

Safdar was unable to appear before the court as he had to appear before another court in Rawalpindi for the hearing.

The court adjourned the hearing on Captain Safdar case till October 25.

The PML-N leader was booked for allegedly inciting people against the government and state institutions

Earlier, a court of a judicial magistrate in Gujranwala indicted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar Awan and PML-N MPA Imran Khalid Butt on sedition charges.

In October 2020, a case was registered against Capt. Safdar and MPA Khalid at Satellite Town Police Station, Gujranwala.

The FIR, registered on the application SHO Sohdra Police Station, said Capt. Safdar, the son-in-law of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, chaired a meeting of local leaders and workers of PML-N in Satellite Town.

During the meeting, Safdar made inappropriate remarks about the army and its officers. He also allegedly tried to stoke hatred against the army among the masses.