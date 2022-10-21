Mahnoor Soomro reacts to Bilawal Bhutto wedding rumors

Rumors are making the rounds on social media that the PPP chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is likely to tie the knot with Mahnoor Soomro, the granddaughter of the late Ruqiya Khanum Soomro – the founding member of Pakistan Peoples Party. However, the latter has come forward to put an end to the rumors.

Soomro, took to her Twitter handle on Thursday to put the rumors to rest about marrying Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

She advised social media users to stop spreading fake news about her marriage with PPP chairman as he is her leader.

A month ago, while attending the United Nation General Assembly Bilawal Bhutto was questioned by a foreign publication about getting married, to which he replied, “Of course, I have plans to marry.”

The reporter further asked that when he is planning to get married, the PPP Chairman stepped aside and said, “I’m in a rush.”