Sony teases new alpha-series camera ahead of October 26 launch

Japanese technological giant Sony is all set to unveil its new camera under the flag of Alpha series later this month.

This device has now been added to the expanding list of perhaps significant new products that will be unveiled on October 26, 2022.

It is likely to come with the latest processor for its form factor from the company, although further upgrades remain to be seen.

According to Sony Alpha Rumors, there is a lot of scope for this new unit; it might be a rumored 7R V. It could also be a new a9 or an unknown camera. In any case, the upcoming premium device could have a new processor and Sony’s latest auto-focus features.

Depending on the name of the third camera, which hasn’t been announced yet, these cameras will expand Sony’s already superb mirrorless portfolio into new areas.