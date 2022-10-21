This Indian actor says Merey Paas Tum Ho is her favorite drama

Indian actor Sargun Mehta has revealed that she is a fan of Pakistani dramas and Merey Paas Tum Ho is among her favorites.

Sargun Mehta recently appeared on Dunya News show Hasb-e-Haal for the promotion of her latest film Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne.

When asked if she watches Pakistani dramas, she replied that she is a fan of Pakistani dramas and often watches them.

Mehta said that on top of her favorite drama list are Pakistani hit serials Merey Paas Tum Ho and Raqeeb Se.

She said, “I watch so many Pakistani dramas and my top of the list is Mere Paas Tum Ho, which I have already watched thrice. I love Raqeeb Se, the drama is ahead of its time and is written beautifully.”

Sargun Mehta is an Indian actor, who started her acting career with drama serials Balika Vadhu. She has also worked in several Punjabi movies such as, Qismat, Lahoriye, and many others.

She made her Bollywood debut with Cuttputli alongside Akshay Kumar earlier this year.

Mehta recently appeared in Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne with famous Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and Pakistani actor Sohail Ahmed.