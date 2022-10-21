Pervez Khattak’s alleged audio regarding Toshakhana case leaks online

An alleged audio of former defense minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Pervez Khattak wherein he can be heard directing the party legislators and workers to be ready for protests if the Toshakhana reference verdict comes against former prime minister Imran Khan.

In the audio, the former minister can be heard introducing himself before he went on to say, “It is to inform all friends, be they MNAs, MPAs or [party] organizations. All party workers are informed that the verdict of the Toshakhana reference will announced tomorrow [Friday].”

It would be fine if the verdict comes in their favor, he said. “If the verdict, however, announced is against us, then we have to protest in all the districts.”

“It’s a very serious matter, the instruction is that there should be protest in every district,” Khattak said.

He further instruct that it should be an effective protest. “All roads should be blocked, so the people realize that the PTI is a power to reckon with.”

The ECP to announce the verdict in a reference seeking disqualification of PTI Chief Imran Khan over his failure to declare gifts he retained from the Toshakhana or the state gift repository.

The commission has informed all the respondents including the former PM.

The ECP had reserved its verdict on September 19.

The then-Prime Minister Imran Khan had retained gifts from the Toshakhana between 2018 and 2022 but failed to declare some of them in his annual statements of assets submitted before the ECP.