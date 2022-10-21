Shan Masood injured during Pakistan’s practice session
Pakistan top-order batter Shan Masood sustained an injury during Pakistan’s practice session in Melbourne Friday.
The team reached the city on Thursday to participate in the blockbuster tie against arch-rivals India on coming Sunday.
During the net session, a short from Mohammad Nawaz apparently hit Shan Masood’s neck who immediately lay down on the ground.
In a video, Nawaz can be seen distraught and down on the ground after his short hit Masood.
Moreover, after receiving treatment in the practice ground, he has been taken to a local medical facility for further examination.
قومی کھلاڑی شان مسعود کو پریکٹس کے دوران شدید تیز گیند لگی اور گیند شان مسعود کے منہ پر لگی... پی سی بی میڈیکل پینل شان مسعود کا مکمل معائنہ کررہا ہے
