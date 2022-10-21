Shan Masood injured during Pakistan’s practice session

Pakistan top-order batter Shan Masood sustained an injury during Pakistan’s practice session in Melbourne Friday.

The team reached the city on Thursday to participate in the blockbuster tie against arch-rivals India on coming Sunday.

During the net session, a short from Mohammad Nawaz apparently hit Shan Masood’s neck who immediately lay down on the ground.

In a video, Nawaz can be seen distraught and down on the ground after his short hit Masood.

A moment of extreme scare. Mohammad Nawaz is distraught and down on the ground after his shot hits Shan Masood flash at the back of his neck



Moreover, after receiving treatment in the practice ground, he has been taken to a local medical facility for further examination.