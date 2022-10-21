Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Cricket

Shan Masood injured during Pakistan’s practice session

He got hit on his neck
Qadir Khawaja Oct 21, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: Twitter</p>

Photo: Twitter

Pakistan top-order batter Shan Masood sustained an injury during Pakistan’s practice session in Melbourne Friday.

The team reached the city on Thursday to participate in the blockbuster tie against arch-rivals India on coming Sunday.

During the net session, a short from Mohammad Nawaz apparently hit Shan Masood’s neck who immediately lay down on the ground.

In a video, Nawaz can be seen distraught and down on the ground after his short hit Masood.

Moreover, after receiving treatment in the practice ground, he has been taken to a local medical facility for further examination.

India

Cricket

T20 World Cup

shan masood

PAK v IND

Mohammad Nawaz

Shan Masood Injured

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div