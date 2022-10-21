Dome of Jakarta Grand Mosque collapses

The dome of Jakarta Grand Mosque had completely collapsed after a fire broke out in the premises.

According to the local broadcasting sources, the dome of Jakarta Grand Mosque was engulfed in flames that extensively damaged the mosque.

Imam of the mosque Mohammad Sabqi says that the fire broke out while the construction and maintenance work was going on in the mosque.

However, the actual cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Due to strong winds, the fire spread very quickly and the flames covered the whole mosque. The dome of the mosque was caught by the flames which led to its collapse.

According to the local police chief, all the people from the mosque had been evacuated safely and no casualties were reported in the incident.